 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Walchand People Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.30 crore, up 47.54% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2022 / 09:03 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Walchand Peoplefirst are:

Net Sales at Rs 4.30 crore in March 2022 up 47.54% from Rs. 2.92 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.80 crore in March 2022 down 251.68% from Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2022 down 189.16% from Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2021.

Walchand People shares closed at 182.85 on April 29, 2022 (BSE) and has given 134.42% returns over the last 6 months and 220.79% over the last 12 months.

Walchand Peoplefirst
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4.30 5.94 2.92
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4.30 5.94 2.92
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.86 2.09 1.65
Depreciation 0.10 0.09 0.06
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.50 2.00 0.94
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.16 1.76 0.27
Other Income 0.32 0.56 0.50
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.84 2.32 0.77
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.84 2.31 0.77
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.84 2.31 0.77
Tax -0.04 0.57 0.24
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.80 1.74 0.53
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.80 1.74 0.53
Equity Share Capital 2.90 2.90 2.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.76 5.99 1.82
Diluted EPS -2.76 5.99 1.82
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.76 5.99 1.82
Diluted EPS -2.76 5.99 1.82
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results #Walchand People #Walchand Peoplefirst
first published: May 2, 2022 08:55 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.