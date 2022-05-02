Walchand People Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.30 crore, up 47.54% Y-o-Y
May 02, 2022 / 09:03 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Walchand Peoplefirst are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.30 crore in March 2022 up 47.54% from Rs. 2.92 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.80 crore in March 2022 down 251.68% from Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2022 down 189.16% from Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2021.
Walchand People shares closed at 182.85 on April 29, 2022 (BSE) and has given 134.42% returns over the last 6 months and 220.79% over the last 12 months.
|Walchand Peoplefirst
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.30
|5.94
|2.92
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.30
|5.94
|2.92
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.86
|2.09
|1.65
|Depreciation
|0.10
|0.09
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.50
|2.00
|0.94
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.16
|1.76
|0.27
|Other Income
|0.32
|0.56
|0.50
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.84
|2.32
|0.77
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.84
|2.31
|0.77
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.84
|2.31
|0.77
|Tax
|-0.04
|0.57
|0.24
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.80
|1.74
|0.53
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.80
|1.74
|0.53
|Equity Share Capital
|2.90
|2.90
|2.90
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.76
|5.99
|1.82
|Diluted EPS
|-2.76
|5.99
|1.82
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.76
|5.99
|1.82
|Diluted EPS
|-2.76
|5.99
|1.82
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
