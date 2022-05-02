Walchand People Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.30 crore, up 47.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.30 crore in March 2022 up 47.54% from Rs. 2.92 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.80 crore in March 2022 down 251.68% from Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2022 down 189.16% from Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2021.

Walchand People shares closed at 182.85 on April 29, 2022 (BSE) and has given 134.42% returns over the last 6 months and 220.79% over the last 12 months.