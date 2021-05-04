Walchand People Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.92 crore, down 34.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.92 crore in March 2021 down 34.69% from Rs. 4.46 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2021 up 2138.22% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2021 up 388.24% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2020.

Walchand People EPS has increased to Rs. 1.82 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.09 in March 2020.

Walchand People shares closed at 57.70 on May 03, 2021 (BSE) and has given 18.72% returns over the last 6 months and 37.38% over the last 12 months.