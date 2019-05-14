Walchand People Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 5.51 crore, down 29.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.51 crore in March 2019 down 29.86% from Rs. 7.86 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2019 down 290.61% from Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.94 crore in March 2019 down 244.62% from Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2018.

Walchand People shares closed at 75.50 on May 13, 2019 (BSE) and has given -26.56% returns over the last 6 months and -44.12% over the last 12 months.