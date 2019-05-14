Walchand People Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 5.51 crore, down 29.86% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Walchand Peoplefirst are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.51 crore in March 2019 down 29.86% from Rs. 7.86 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2019 down 290.61% from Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.94 crore in March 2019 down 244.62% from Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2018.
Walchand People shares closed at 75.50 on May 13, 2019 (BSE) and has given -26.56% returns over the last 6 months and -44.12% over the last 12 months.
|
|Walchand Peoplefirst
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.51
|6.45
|7.86
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.51
|6.45
|7.86
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.22
|3.66
|4.19
|Depreciation
|0.10
|0.10
|0.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.55
|2.72
|3.35
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.36
|-0.03
|0.19
|Other Income
|0.33
|0.37
|0.34
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.04
|0.34
|0.53
|Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.05
|0.33
|0.52
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.05
|0.33
|0.52
|Tax
|-0.34
|-0.03
|0.15
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.71
|0.36
|0.37
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.71
|0.36
|0.37
|Equity Share Capital
|2.90
|2.90
|2.90
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|14.45
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.44
|1.23
|1.28
|Diluted EPS
|-2.44
|1.23
|1.28
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.44
|1.23
|1.28
|Diluted EPS
|-2.44
|1.23
|1.28
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited