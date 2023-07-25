Walchand People Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.68 crore, up 34.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.68 crore in June 2023 up 34.52% from Rs. 4.22 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2023 up 194.59% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.55 crore in June 2023 up 89.66% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2022.

Walchand People EPS has increased to Rs. 1.09 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.37 in June 2022.

Walchand People shares closed at 126.25 on July 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.26% returns over the last 6 months and 6.09% over the last 12 months.