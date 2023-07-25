English
    Earnings

    Walchand People Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.68 crore, up 34.52% Y-o-Y

    July 25, 2023 / 10:18 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Walchand Peoplefirst are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.68 crore in June 2023 up 34.52% from Rs. 4.22 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2023 up 194.59% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.55 crore in June 2023 up 89.66% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2022.

    Walchand People EPS has increased to Rs. 1.09 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.37 in June 2022.

    Walchand People shares closed at 126.25 on July 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.26% returns over the last 6 months and 6.09% over the last 12 months.

    Walchand Peoplefirst
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.685.114.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.685.114.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.372.852.47
    Depreciation0.120.170.17
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.712.392.07
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.52-0.30-0.48
    Other Income0.950.440.60
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.430.140.12
    Interest0.020.040.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.410.100.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.410.100.10
    Tax0.10-0.010.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.320.110.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.320.110.11
    Equity Share Capital2.902.902.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.090.390.37
    Diluted EPS1.090.030.37
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.090.390.37
    Diluted EPS1.090.030.37
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results #Walchand People #Walchand Peoplefirst
    first published: Jul 25, 2023 10:11 am

