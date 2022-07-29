Walchand People Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.22 crore, up 95.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.22 crore in June 2022 up 95.45% from Rs. 2.16 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2022 up 123.09% from Rs. 0.46 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2022 up 150.88% from Rs. 0.57 crore in June 2021.

Walchand People EPS has increased to Rs. 0.37 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.60 in June 2021.

Walchand People shares closed at 126.00 on July 28, 2022 (BSE)