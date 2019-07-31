Walchand People Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 4.39 crore, down 27.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.39 crore in June 2019 down 27.35% from Rs. 6.04 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.26 crore in June 2019 down 912.84% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.92 crore in June 2019 down 406.67% from Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2018.

Walchand People shares closed at 70.15 on July 30, 2019 (BSE)