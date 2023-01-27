Walchand People Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.05 crore, up 1.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.05 crore in December 2022 up 1.89% from Rs. 5.94 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.79 crore in December 2022 up 60.5% from Rs. 1.74 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.40 crore in December 2022 up 41.08% from Rs. 2.41 crore in December 2021.