English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Walchand People Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.05 crore, up 1.89% Y-o-Y

    January 27, 2023 / 11:56 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Walchand Peoplefirst are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6.05 crore in December 2022 up 1.89% from Rs. 5.94 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.79 crore in December 2022 up 60.5% from Rs. 1.74 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.40 crore in December 2022 up 41.08% from Rs. 2.41 crore in December 2021.

    Walchand Peoplefirst
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations6.054.825.94
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6.054.825.94
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.542.422.09
    Depreciation0.170.180.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.682.042.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.650.191.76
    Other Income2.580.460.56
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.230.652.32
    Interest0.020.020.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.210.632.31
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.210.632.31
    Tax0.420.150.57
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.790.481.74
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.790.481.74
    Equity Share Capital2.902.902.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.611.675.99
    Diluted EPS9.611.675.99
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.611.675.99
    Diluted EPS9.611.675.99
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited