Walchand People Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.94 crore, up 95.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.94 crore in December 2021 up 95.82% from Rs. 3.03 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.74 crore in December 2021 up 259.2% from Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.41 crore in December 2021 up 217.11% from Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2020.

Walchand People EPS has increased to Rs. 5.99 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.67 in December 2020.

Walchand People shares closed at 166.90 on February 17, 2022 (BSE)