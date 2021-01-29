Walchand People Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.03 crore, down 50.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.03 crore in December 2020 down 50.65% from Rs. 6.14 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2020 down 15.88% from Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2020 down 26.21% from Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2019.

Walchand People EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.67 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.98 in December 2019.

Walchand People shares closed at 53.50 on January 28, 2021 (BSE) and has given 5.94% returns over the last 6 months and -17.69% over the last 12 months.