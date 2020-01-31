Walchand People Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 6.14 crore, down 4.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.14 crore in December 2019 down 4.8% from Rs. 6.45 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2019 up 60.63% from Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2019 up 134.09% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2018.

Walchand People EPS has increased to Rs. 1.98 in December 2019 from Rs. 1.23 in December 2018.

Walchand People shares closed at 66.00 on January 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given -5.92% returns over the last 6 months and -22.44% over the last 12 months.