    Wagend Infra Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, up 1132% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 11:59 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Wagend Infra Venture are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in June 2023 up 1132% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2023 down 3144.83% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2023 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022.

    Wagend Infra shares closed at 0.70 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -19.54% returns over the last 6 months and -20.45% over the last 12 months.

    Wagend Infra Venture
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.060.010.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.060.010.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.010.010.08
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.020.00-0.07
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.050.050.05
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.070.030.05
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.09-0.08-0.10
    Other Income0.000.210.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.090.120.00
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.090.120.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.090.120.00
    Tax--0.00--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.090.120.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.090.120.00
    Equity Share Capital9.439.439.43
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.020.030.00
    Diluted EPS-0.020.03--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.020.030.00
    Diluted EPS-0.020.03--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 16, 2023 11:44 am

