Wagend Infra Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, up 1132% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in June 2023 up 1132% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2023 down 3144.83% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2023 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022.

Wagend Infra shares closed at 0.70 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -19.54% returns over the last 6 months and -20.45% over the last 12 months.