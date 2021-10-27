WABCO India Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 616.53 crore, up 47.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 616.53 crore in September 2021 up 47.24% from Rs. 418.71 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.25 crore in September 2021 down 8.13% from Rs. 35.11 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.33 crore in September 2021 down 5.28% from Rs. 74.25 crore in September 2020.

WABCO India EPS has decreased to Rs. 17.00 in September 2021 from Rs. 18.51 in September 2020.

WABCO India shares closed at 7,302.60 on October 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given 11.62% returns over the last 6 months and 46.95% over the last 12 months.