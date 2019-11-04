WABCO India Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 446.00 crore, down 39.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 446.00 crore in September 2019 down 39.96% from Rs. 742.78 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.86 crore in September 2019 down 64.56% from Rs. 95.52 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.25 crore in September 2019 down 54.81% from Rs. 148.83 crore in September 2018.

WABCO India EPS has decreased to Rs. 17.85 in September 2019 from Rs. 50.36 in September 2018.

WABCO India shares closed at 6,220.55 on November 01, 2019 (NSE) and has given 0.04% returns over the last 6 months and -3.01% over the last 12 months.