you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Nov 05, 2018 03:17 PM IST

WABCO India Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 742.78 crore, up 21.81% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for WABCO India are:

Net Sales at Rs 742.78 crore in September 2018 up 21.81% from Rs. 609.77 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 95.52 crore in September 2018 up 23.11% from Rs. 77.59 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 148.83 crore in September 2018 up 27.64% from Rs. 116.60 crore in September 2017.

WABCO India EPS has increased to Rs. 50.36 in September 2018 from Rs. 40.91 in September 2017.

WABCO India shares closed at 6,654.90 on November 02, 2018 (NSE) and has given -17.56% returns over the last 6 months and -0.89% over the last 12 months.

WABCO India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 663.64 713.56 578.24
Other Operating Income 79.14 33.75 31.53
Total Income From Operations 742.78 747.31 609.77
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 456.65 465.51 406.08
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.74 28.86 -34.08
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 66.50 60.49 55.90
Depreciation 16.93 16.11 15.22
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 97.27 92.76 79.22
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 106.17 83.59 87.44
Other Income 25.72 25.06 13.94
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 131.90 108.65 101.38
Interest -- 0.00 0.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 131.90 108.65 101.18
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 131.90 108.65 101.18
Tax 36.37 33.90 23.59
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 95.52 74.75 77.59
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 95.52 74.75 77.59
Equity Share Capital 9.48 9.48 9.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 50.36 39.41 40.91
Diluted EPS 50.36 39.41 40.91
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 50.36 39.41 40.91
Diluted EPS 50.36 39.41 40.91
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 5, 2018 03:11 pm

tags #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #WABCO India

