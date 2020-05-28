WABCO India Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 404.85 crore, down 38.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 404.85 crore in March 2020 down 38.93% from Rs. 662.90 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.50 crore in March 2020 down 39.55% from Rs. 52.10 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.81 crore in March 2020 down 29.18% from Rs. 98.58 crore in March 2019.

WABCO India EPS has decreased to Rs. 16.61 in March 2020 from Rs. 27.47 in March 2019.

WABCO India shares closed at 6,867.85 on May 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given 9.84% returns over the last 6 months and 10.70% over the last 12 months.