WABCO India Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 652.92 crore, up 15.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 652.92 crore in December 2021 up 15.26% from Rs. 566.50 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.84 crore in December 2021 down 39.28% from Rs. 52.43 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.56 crore in December 2021 down 29.3% from Rs. 95.56 crore in December 2020.

WABCO India EPS has decreased to Rs. 16.78 in December 2021 from Rs. 27.64 in December 2020.

WABCO India shares closed at 8,294.65 on January 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.78% returns over the last 6 months and 55.04% over the last 12 months.