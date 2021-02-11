WABCO India Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 566.50 crore, up 28.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 566.50 crore in December 2020 up 28.47% from Rs. 440.95 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.43 crore in December 2020 up 35.49% from Rs. 38.70 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 95.56 crore in December 2020 up 25.75% from Rs. 75.99 crore in December 2019.

WABCO India EPS has increased to Rs. 27.64 in December 2020 from Rs. 20.40 in December 2019.

WABCO India shares closed at 5,598.20 on February 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given -20.04% returns over the last 6 months and -17.19% over the last 12 months.