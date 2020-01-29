WABCO India Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 440.95 crore, down 37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 440.95 crore in December 2019 down 37% from Rs. 699.90 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.70 crore in December 2019 down 35.28% from Rs. 59.79 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 75.99 crore in December 2019 down 31.04% from Rs. 110.20 crore in December 2018.

WABCO India EPS has decreased to Rs. 20.40 in December 2019 from Rs. 31.52 in December 2018.

WABCO India shares closed at 6,727.50 on January 28, 2020 (NSE)