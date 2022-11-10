Waaree Renewabl Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 117.94 crore, up 1052.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 117.94 crore in September 2022 up 1052.04% from Rs. 10.24 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.43 crore in September 2022 up 5.04% from Rs. 8.03 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.49 crore in September 2022 up 20.82% from Rs. 9.51 crore in September 2021.

Waaree Renewabl EPS has increased to Rs. 4.05 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.39 in September 2021.

Waaree Renewabl shares closed at 482.10 on November 09, 2022 (BSE) and has given 48.77% returns over the last 6 months and 110.85% over the last 12 months.