    Waaree Renewabl Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 117.94 crore, up 1052.04% Y-o-Y

    November 10, 2022 / 02:25 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Waaree Renewable Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 117.94 crore in September 2022 up 1052.04% from Rs. 10.24 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.43 crore in September 2022 up 5.04% from Rs. 8.03 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.49 crore in September 2022 up 20.82% from Rs. 9.51 crore in September 2021.

    Waaree Renewabl EPS has increased to Rs. 4.05 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.39 in September 2021.

    Waaree Renewabl shares closed at 482.10 on November 09, 2022 (BSE) and has given 48.77% returns over the last 6 months and 110.85% over the last 12 months.

    Waaree Renewable Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations117.9492.2010.24
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations117.9492.2010.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials104.6579.419.36
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.531.891.28
    Depreciation0.040.040.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.620.550.93
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.1010.30-1.37
    Other Income1.351.4110.84
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.4511.719.47
    Interest0.150.040.35
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.2911.679.12
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax11.2911.679.12
    Tax2.862.951.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.438.738.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.438.738.03
    Equity Share Capital20.8120.8120.81
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.054.190.39
    Diluted EPS4.044.190.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.054.190.39
    Diluted EPS4.044.190.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

