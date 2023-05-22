Waaree Renewabl Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 59.60 crore, down 19.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 59.60 crore in March 2023 down 19.08% from Rs. 73.65 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.64 crore in March 2023 up 95.33% from Rs. 8.01 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.22 crore in March 2023 up 102.18% from Rs. 10.99 crore in March 2022.

Waaree Renewabl EPS has increased to Rs. 7.51 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.85 in March 2022.

Waaree Renewabl shares closed at 987.80 on May 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 115.68% returns over the last 6 months and 220.45% over the last 12 months.