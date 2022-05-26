 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Waaree Renewabl Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 73.65 crore, up 1213.27% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 09:14 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Waaree Renewable Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 73.65 crore in March 2022 up 1213.27% from Rs. 5.61 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.01 crore in March 2022 up 235.26% from Rs. 2.39 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.99 crore in March 2022 up 205.28% from Rs. 3.60 crore in March 2021.

Waaree Renewabl EPS has increased to Rs. 3.85 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.15 in March 2021.

Waaree Renewabl shares closed at 329.35 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given 55.35% returns over the last 6 months and 231.34% over the last 12 months.

Waaree Renewable Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 73.65 43.20 5.61
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 73.65 43.20 5.61
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 2.71
Purchase of Traded Goods 5.54 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -0.42
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.64 1.72 0.33
Depreciation 0.04 0.04 0.04
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 56.68 39.22 0.13
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.75 2.23 2.81
Other Income 1.21 1.26 0.75
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.95 3.49 3.56
Interest 0.27 0.02 0.88
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.68 3.46 2.67
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 10.68 3.46 2.67
Tax 2.68 1.09 0.28
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.01 2.37 2.39
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.01 2.37 2.39
Equity Share Capital 20.81 20.81 20.81
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.85 1.14 1.15
Diluted EPS 3.85 1.14 1.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.85 1.14 1.15
Diluted EPS 3.85 1.14 1.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Results #Waaree Renewabl #Waaree Renewable Technologies
first published: May 26, 2022 09:00 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.