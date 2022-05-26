Waaree Renewabl Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 73.65 crore, up 1213.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 73.65 crore in March 2022 up 1213.27% from Rs. 5.61 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.01 crore in March 2022 up 235.26% from Rs. 2.39 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.99 crore in March 2022 up 205.28% from Rs. 3.60 crore in March 2021.

Waaree Renewabl EPS has increased to Rs. 3.85 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.15 in March 2021.

Waaree Renewabl shares closed at 329.35 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given 55.35% returns over the last 6 months and 231.34% over the last 12 months.