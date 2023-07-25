English
    Waaree Renewabl Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 127.01 crore, up 37.76% Y-o-Y

    July 25, 2023 / 10:18 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Waaree Renewable Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 127.01 crore in June 2023 up 37.76% from Rs. 92.20 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.96 crore in June 2023 up 37.02% from Rs. 8.73 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.17 crore in June 2023 up 37.62% from Rs. 11.75 crore in June 2022.

    Waaree Renewabl EPS has increased to Rs. 5.74 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.19 in June 2022.

    Waaree Renewabl shares closed at 1,303.05 on July 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given 163.03% returns over the last 6 months and 330.55% over the last 12 months.

    Waaree Renewable Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations127.0159.6092.20
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations127.0159.6092.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----79.41
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.152.581.89
    Depreciation0.130.050.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses109.4835.930.55
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.2521.0410.30
    Other Income1.791.121.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.0422.1711.71
    Interest0.080.910.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax15.9621.2611.67
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax15.9621.2611.67
    Tax4.005.622.95
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.9615.648.73
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.9615.648.73
    Equity Share Capital20.8120.8120.81
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.747.514.19
    Diluted EPS5.727.494.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.747.514.19
    Diluted EPS5.727.494.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    July 25, 2023

