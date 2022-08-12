Waaree Renewabl Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 92.20 crore, up 248.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 92.20 crore in June 2022 up 248.24% from Rs. 26.47 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.73 crore in June 2022 up 328.78% from Rs. 2.04 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.75 crore in June 2022 up 225.48% from Rs. 3.61 crore in June 2021.

Waaree Renewabl EPS has increased to Rs. 4.19 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.98 in June 2021.

Waaree Renewabl shares closed at 348.15 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -12.82% returns over the last 6 months and 110.74% over the last 12 months.