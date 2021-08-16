Waaree Renewabl Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 26.47 crore, up 19366.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.47 crore in June 2021 up 19366.9% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.04 crore in June 2021 up 1120.35% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.61 crore in June 2021 up 430.88% from Rs. 0.68 crore in June 2020.

Waaree Renewabl EPS has increased to Rs. 0.98 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.10 in June 2020.

Waaree Renewabl shares closed at 155.95 on August 13, 2021 (BSE) and has given 390.41% returns over the last 6 months and 859.10% over the last 12 months.