 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Waaree Renewabl Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 71.99 crore, up 66.66% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:20 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Waaree Renewable Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 71.99 crore in December 2022 up 66.66% from Rs. 43.20 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.61 crore in December 2022 up 1022.54% from Rs. 2.37 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.71 crore in December 2022 up 911.61% from Rs. 3.53 crore in December 2021.

Waaree Renewable Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 71.99 117.94 43.20
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 71.99 117.94 43.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- 104.65 --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.78 2.53 1.72
Depreciation 0.05 0.04 0.04
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 34.80 0.62 39.22
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 34.36 10.10 2.23
Other Income 1.30 1.35 1.26
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 35.66 11.45 3.49
Interest 0.08 0.15 0.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 35.59 11.29 3.46
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 35.59 11.29 3.46
Tax 8.98 2.86 1.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 26.61 8.43 2.37
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 26.61 8.43 2.37
Equity Share Capital 20.81 20.81 20.81
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.78 4.05 1.14
Diluted EPS 12.74 4.04 1.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.78 4.05 1.14
Diluted EPS 12.74 4.04 1.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited