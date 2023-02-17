Waaree Renewabl Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 71.99 crore, up 66.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 71.99 crore in December 2022 up 66.66% from Rs. 43.20 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.61 crore in December 2022 up 1022.54% from Rs. 2.37 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.71 crore in December 2022 up 911.61% from Rs. 3.53 crore in December 2021.