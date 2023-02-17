Waaree Renewabl Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 71.99 crore, up 66.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 71.99 crore in December 2022 up 66.66% from Rs. 43.20 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.61 crore in December 2022 up 1022.54% from Rs. 2.37 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.71 crore in December 2022 up 911.61% from Rs. 3.53 crore in December 2021.

Waaree Renewabl EPS has increased to Rs. 12.78 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.14 in December 2021.

Waaree Renewabl shares closed at 625.30 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 73.67% returns over the last 6 months and 82.22% over the last 12 months.