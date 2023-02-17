English
    Waaree Renewabl Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 71.99 crore, up 66.66% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:20 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Waaree Renewable Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 71.99 crore in December 2022 up 66.66% from Rs. 43.20 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.61 crore in December 2022 up 1022.54% from Rs. 2.37 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.71 crore in December 2022 up 911.61% from Rs. 3.53 crore in December 2021.

    Waaree Renewabl EPS has increased to Rs. 12.78 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.14 in December 2021.

    Waaree Renewabl shares closed at 625.30 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 73.67% returns over the last 6 months and 82.22% over the last 12 months.

    Waaree Renewable Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations71.99117.9443.20
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations71.99117.9443.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--104.65--
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.782.531.72
    Depreciation0.050.040.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses34.800.6239.22
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax34.3610.102.23
    Other Income1.301.351.26
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax35.6611.453.49
    Interest0.080.150.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax35.5911.293.46
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax35.5911.293.46
    Tax8.982.861.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities26.618.432.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period26.618.432.37
    Equity Share Capital20.8120.8120.81
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.784.051.14
    Diluted EPS12.744.041.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.784.051.14
    Diluted EPS12.744.041.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 17, 2023 11:11 pm