Waaree Renewabl Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 43.20 crore, up 2328.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.20 crore in December 2021 up 2328.13% from Rs. 1.78 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.37 crore in December 2021 up 1310.83% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.53 crore in December 2021 up 196.64% from Rs. 1.19 crore in December 2020.

Waaree Renewabl EPS has increased to Rs. 1.14 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.08 in December 2020.

Waaree Renewabl shares closed at 439.90 on February 08, 2022 (BSE)