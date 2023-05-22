English
    Waaree Renewabl Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 61.49 crore, down 19.79% Y-o-Y

    May 22, 2023 / 09:52 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Waaree Renewable Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 61.49 crore in March 2023 down 19.79% from Rs. 76.66 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.28 crore in March 2023 up 81.55% from Rs. 6.76 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.45 crore in March 2023 up 74.3% from Rs. 12.88 crore in March 2022.

    Waaree Renewabl EPS has increased to Rs. 5.90 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.25 in March 2022.

    Waaree Renewabl shares closed at 987.80 on May 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 115.68% returns over the last 6 months and 220.45% over the last 12 months.

    Waaree Renewable Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations61.4973.8876.66
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations61.4973.8876.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods----5.54
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.582.781.64
    Depreciation0.730.750.76
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses36.6135.3156.98
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.5535.0511.74
    Other Income0.160.340.38
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.7235.3812.12
    Interest2.091.041.35
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax19.6234.3410.77
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax19.6234.3410.77
    Tax7.359.373.97
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.2824.986.79
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.2824.986.79
    Minority Interest0.010.09-0.03
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates12.2825.076.76
    Equity Share Capital20.8120.8120.81
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.9012.043.25
    Diluted EPS5.8812.003.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.9012.043.25
    Diluted EPS5.8812.003.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
