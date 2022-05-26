 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Waaree Renewabl Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 76.66 crore, up 812.15% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 09:40 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Waaree Renewable Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 76.66 crore in March 2022 up 812.15% from Rs. 8.40 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.76 crore in March 2022 up 1151.34% from Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.88 crore in March 2022 up 125.57% from Rs. 5.71 crore in March 2021.

Waaree Renewabl EPS has increased to Rs. 3.25 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.31 in March 2021.

Waaree Renewabl shares closed at 329.35 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given 55.35% returns over the last 6 months and 231.34% over the last 12 months.

Waaree Renewable Technologies
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 76.66 45.35 8.40
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 76.66 45.35 8.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 5.54 -- 2.71
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -0.42
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.64 1.72 0.33
Depreciation 0.76 0.76 0.75
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 56.98 39.31 0.64
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.74 3.57 4.39
Other Income 0.38 0.22 0.57
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.12 3.79 4.96
Interest 1.35 1.14 1.59
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.77 2.65 3.37
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 10.77 2.65 3.37
Tax 3.97 2.43 4.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6.79 0.22 -0.64
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.79 0.22 -0.64
Minority Interest -0.03 0.03 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 6.76 0.25 -0.64
Equity Share Capital 20.81 20.81 20.81
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.25 0.12 -0.31
Diluted EPS 3.25 0.12 -0.31
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.25 0.12 -0.31
Diluted EPS 3.25 0.12 -0.31
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 26, 2022 09:33 am
