Waaree Renewabl Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 76.66 crore, up 812.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 76.66 crore in March 2022 up 812.15% from Rs. 8.40 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.76 crore in March 2022 up 1151.34% from Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.88 crore in March 2022 up 125.57% from Rs. 5.71 crore in March 2021.

Waaree Renewabl EPS has increased to Rs. 3.25 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.31 in March 2021.

Waaree Renewabl shares closed at 329.35 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given 55.35% returns over the last 6 months and 231.34% over the last 12 months.