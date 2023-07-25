Waaree Renewabl Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 128.94 crore, up 35.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 128.94 crore in June 2023 up 35.68% from Rs. 95.03 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.12 crore in June 2023 up 11.39% from Rs. 9.99 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.73 crore in June 2023 up 22.56% from Rs. 13.65 crore in June 2022.

Waaree Renewabl EPS has increased to Rs. 5.34 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.80 in June 2022.

Waaree Renewabl shares closed at 1,303.05 on July 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given 163.03% returns over the last 6 months and 330.55% over the last 12 months.