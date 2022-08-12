 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Waaree Renewabl Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 95.03 crore, up 237.11% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 11:08 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Waaree Renewable Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 95.03 crore in June 2022 up 237.11% from Rs. 28.19 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.99 crore in June 2022 up 518.81% from Rs. 2.38 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.65 crore in June 2022 up 244.7% from Rs. 3.96 crore in June 2021.

Waaree Renewabl EPS has increased to Rs. 4.80 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.15 in June 2021.

Waaree Renewabl shares closed at 348.15 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -12.82% returns over the last 6 months and 110.74% over the last 12 months.

Waaree Renewable Technologies
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 95.03 76.66 28.19
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 95.03 76.66 28.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 79.41 -- 22.76
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 5.54 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.89 1.64 0.91
Depreciation 0.73 0.76 1.40
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.68 56.98 0.90
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.32 11.74 2.22
Other Income 0.60 0.38 0.33
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.92 12.12 2.56
Interest 1.06 1.35 2.91
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 11.86 10.77 -0.35
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 11.86 10.77 -0.35
Tax 1.93 3.97 2.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.92 6.79 -2.38
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.92 6.79 -2.38
Minority Interest 0.06 -0.03 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 9.99 6.76 -2.38
Equity Share Capital 20.81 20.81 20.81
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.80 3.25 -1.15
Diluted EPS 4.80 3.25 -1.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.80 3.25 -1.15
Diluted EPS 4.80 3.25 -1.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

