    Waaree Renewabl Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 95.03 crore, up 237.11% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2022 / 11:08 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Waaree Renewable Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 95.03 crore in June 2022 up 237.11% from Rs. 28.19 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.99 crore in June 2022 up 518.81% from Rs. 2.38 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.65 crore in June 2022 up 244.7% from Rs. 3.96 crore in June 2021.

    Waaree Renewabl EPS has increased to Rs. 4.80 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.15 in June 2021.

    Waaree Renewabl shares closed at 348.15 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -12.82% returns over the last 6 months and 110.74% over the last 12 months.

    Waaree Renewable Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations95.0376.6628.19
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations95.0376.6628.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials79.41--22.76
    Purchase of Traded Goods--5.54--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.891.640.91
    Depreciation0.730.761.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.6856.980.90
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.3211.742.22
    Other Income0.600.380.33
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.9212.122.56
    Interest1.061.352.91
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.8610.77-0.35
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax11.8610.77-0.35
    Tax1.933.972.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.926.79-2.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.926.79-2.38
    Minority Interest0.06-0.03--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates9.996.76-2.38
    Equity Share Capital20.8120.8120.81
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.803.25-1.15
    Diluted EPS4.803.25-1.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.803.25-1.15
    Diluted EPS4.803.25-1.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 12, 2022 10:55 am
