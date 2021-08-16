Waaree Renewabl Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 28.19 crore, up 2994.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.19 crore in June 2021 up 2994.83% from Rs. 0.91 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.38 crore in June 2021 down 251.29% from Rs. 0.68 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.96 crore in June 2021 up 316.84% from Rs. 0.95 crore in June 2020.

Waaree Renewabl shares closed at 155.95 on August 13, 2021 (BSE) and has given 390.41% returns over the last 6 months and 859.10% over the last 12 months.