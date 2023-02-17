Waaree Renewabl Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 73.88 crore, up 62.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 73.88 crore in December 2022 up 62.91% from Rs. 45.35 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.07 crore in December 2022 up 10040.29% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.13 crore in December 2022 up 694.07% from Rs. 4.55 crore in December 2021.