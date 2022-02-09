Waaree Renewabl Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 45.35 crore, up 1565.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 45.35 crore in December 2021 up 1565.95% from Rs. 2.72 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2021 up 152.44% from Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.55 crore in December 2021 up 209.52% from Rs. 1.47 crore in December 2020.

Waaree Renewabl EPS has increased to Rs. 0.12 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.23 in December 2020.

Waaree Renewabl shares closed at 439.90 on February 08, 2022 (BSE)