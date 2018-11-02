VXL Instruments Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2.32 crore, down 59.7% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 2.32 crore in September 2018 down 59.7% from Rs. 5.75 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.48 crore in September 2018 up 1017.31% from Rs. 1.47 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.80 crore in September 2018 down 36.36% from Rs. 1.32 crore in September 2017.

VXL Instruments EPS has increased to Rs. 10.13 in September 2018 from Rs. 1.10 in September 2017.

VXL Instruments shares closed at 9.67 on October 25, 2018 (BSE) and has given 5.57% returns over the last 6 months and 8.04% over the last 12 months.