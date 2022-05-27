VXL Instruments Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.23 crore, up 58.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.23 crore in March 2022 up 58.18% from Rs. 2.67 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2022 up 130.96% from Rs. 1.66 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.79 crore in March 2022 up 142.7% from Rs. 1.85 crore in March 2021.

VXL Instruments EPS has increased to Rs. 0.41 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.25 in March 2021.

VXL Instruments shares closed at 10.50 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)