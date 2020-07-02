VXL Instruments Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.26 crore, up 96.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.26 crore in March 2020 up 96.97% from Rs. 3.18 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2020 up 98.64% from Rs. 11.50 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.93 crore in March 2020 up 180.17% from Rs. 1.16 crore in March 2019.

VXL Instruments shares closed at 1.90 on June 26, 2020 (BSE)