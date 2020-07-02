VXL Instruments Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.26 crore, up 96.97% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for VXL Instruments are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.26 crore in March 2020 up 96.97% from Rs. 3.18 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2020 up 98.64% from Rs. 11.50 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.93 crore in March 2020 up 180.17% from Rs. 1.16 crore in March 2019.
VXL Instruments shares closed at 1.90 on June 26, 2020 (BSE)
|VXL Instruments
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.26
|5.56
|3.18
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.26
|5.56
|3.18
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.56
|3.93
|2.52
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.07
|0.00
|0.24
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.90
|0.91
|0.79
|Depreciation
|0.66
|0.06
|-0.36
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.18
|0.72
|0.92
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.02
|-0.06
|-0.93
|Other Income
|0.25
|0.03
|0.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.27
|-0.03
|-0.80
|Interest
|0.42
|0.12
|0.21
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.15
|-0.16
|-1.02
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|--
|-11.31
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.16
|-0.16
|-12.32
|Tax
|--
|--
|-0.82
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.16
|-0.16
|-11.50
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.16
|-0.16
|-11.50
|Equity Share Capital
|13.32
|13.32
|13.32
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.15
|-0.12
|-8.71
|Diluted EPS
|-0.15
|-0.12
|-8.71
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.15
|-0.12
|-8.71
|Diluted EPS
|-0.15
|-0.12
|-8.71
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 2, 2020 10:00 am