VXL Instruments Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.08 crore, up 46.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.08 crore in June 2023 up 46.16% from Rs. 2.11 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2023 down 4693.81% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2023 down 380% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2022.

VXL Instruments shares closed at 7.91 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -33.08% returns over the last 6 months and 36.38% over the last 12 months.