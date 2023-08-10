English
    VXL Instruments Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.08 crore, up 46.16% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 06:12 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for VXL Instruments are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.08 crore in June 2023 up 46.16% from Rs. 2.11 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2023 down 4693.81% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2023 down 380% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2022.

    VXL Instruments shares closed at 7.91 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -33.08% returns over the last 6 months and 36.38% over the last 12 months.

    VXL Instruments
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.081.692.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.081.692.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.751.551.49
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.41-0.28-0.12
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.890.750.86
    Depreciation0.060.090.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.450.610.38
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.48-1.02-0.61
    Other Income--0.090.66
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.48-0.930.05
    Interest0.040.040.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.52-0.970.01
    Exceptional Items--0.03--
    P/L Before Tax-0.52-0.940.01
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.52-0.940.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.52-0.940.01
    Equity Share Capital13.3213.3213.32
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.39-0.660.01
    Diluted EPS-0.39-0.660.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.39-0.660.01
    Diluted EPS-0.39-0.660.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 06:00 pm

