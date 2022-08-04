VXL Instruments Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.11 crore, down 16.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.11 crore in June 2022 down 16.3% from Rs. 2.52 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022 up 104.94% from Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2022 up 215.38% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2021.

VXL Instruments EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.17 in June 2021.

VXL Instruments shares closed at 5.31 on August 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given -7.01% returns over the last 12 months.