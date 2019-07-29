VXL Instruments Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3.24 crore, down 49.92% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for VXL Instruments are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.24 crore in June 2019 down 49.92% from Rs. 6.47 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.70 crore in June 2019 up 52.91% from Rs. 1.48 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2019 up 62.5% from Rs. 1.12 crore in June 2018.
VXL Instruments shares closed at 4.05 on July 26, 2019 (BSE) and has given -60.26% returns over the last 6 months
|VXL Instruments
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.24
|3.18
|6.47
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.24
|3.18
|6.47
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.09
|2.52
|5.82
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.03
|0.24
|0.24
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.88
|0.79
|0.99
|Depreciation
|0.06
|-0.36
|0.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.67
|0.92
|0.53
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.49
|-0.93
|-1.33
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.13
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.48
|-0.80
|-1.32
|Interest
|0.21
|0.21
|0.16
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.70
|-1.02
|-1.48
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-11.31
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.70
|-12.32
|-1.48
|Tax
|--
|-0.82
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.70
|-11.50
|-1.48
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.70
|-11.50
|-1.48
|Equity Share Capital
|13.32
|13.32
|13.32
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.52
|-8.71
|-1.11
|Diluted EPS
|-0.52
|-8.71
|-1.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.52
|-8.71
|-1.11
|Diluted EPS
|-0.52
|-8.71
|-1.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited