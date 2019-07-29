VXL Instruments Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3.24 crore, down 49.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.24 crore in June 2019 down 49.92% from Rs. 6.47 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.70 crore in June 2019 up 52.91% from Rs. 1.48 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2019 up 62.5% from Rs. 1.12 crore in June 2018.

VXL Instruments shares closed at 4.05 on July 26, 2019 (BSE) and has given -60.26% returns over the last 6 months