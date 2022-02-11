VXL Instruments Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.55 crore, down 12.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.55 crore in December 2021 down 12.44% from Rs. 2.91 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2021 down 124.39% from Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021 down 69.23% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2020.

VXL Instruments shares closed at 11.17 on January 10, 2022 (BSE)