VXL Instruments Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.91 crore, down 47.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.91 crore in December 2020 down 47.72% from Rs. 5.56 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2020 up 923.22% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2020 down 533.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2019.

VXL Instruments EPS has increased to Rs. 0.97 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.12 in December 2019.

VXL Instruments shares closed at 2.69 on February 03, 2021 (BSE)