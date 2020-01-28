VXL Instruments Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 5.56 crore, up 47.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.56 crore in December 2019 up 47.81% from Rs. 3.76 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2019 up 95.23% from Rs. 3.29 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2019 up 100.84% from Rs. 3.56 crore in December 2018.

VXL Instruments shares closed at 1.99 on January 27, 2020 (BSE) and has given -49.87% returns over the last 6 months and -80.47% over the last 12 months.