VXL Instruments Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 3.76 crore, down 72.95% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for VXL Instruments are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.76 crore in December 2018 down 72.95% from Rs. 13.91 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.29 crore in December 2018 down 5782.9% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.56 crore in December 2018 down 1117.14% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2017.
VXL Instruments shares closed at 10.72 on January 21, 2019 (BSE)
|
|VXL Instruments
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.76
|2.32
|13.91
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.76
|2.32
|13.91
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5.15
|2.14
|11.99
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|-0.18
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.23
|1.29
|1.04
|Depreciation
|0.20
|0.20
|0.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.94
|0.69
|0.73
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.76
|-2.01
|0.27
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.01
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.76
|-2.00
|0.27
|Interest
|0.16
|0.15
|0.21
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.92
|-2.15
|0.06
|Exceptional Items
|-0.27
|18.93
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.19
|16.78
|0.06
|Tax
|-0.90
|3.30
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.29
|13.48
|0.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.29
|13.48
|0.06
|Equity Share Capital
|13.32
|13.32
|13.32
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.47
|10.13
|0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-2.47
|10.13
|0.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.47
|10.13
|0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-2.47
|10.13
|0.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited