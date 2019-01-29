VXL Instruments Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 3.76 crore, down 72.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.76 crore in December 2018 down 72.95% from Rs. 13.91 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.29 crore in December 2018 down 5782.9% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.56 crore in December 2018 down 1117.14% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2017.

VXL Instruments shares closed at 10.72 on January 21, 2019 (BSE)