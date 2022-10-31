VTM Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 51.46 crore, down 0.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 51.46 crore in September 2022 down 0.38% from Rs. 51.66 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.54 crore in September 2022 down 61.78% from Rs. 4.02 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.19 crore in September 2022 down 35.85% from Rs. 8.09 crore in September 2021.

VTM EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.38 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.00 in September 2021.

VTM shares closed at 23.55 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)